Edward John Crowell II of Granite City, IL died on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at his home.
He was born on April 29, 1959 in Granite City, IL to Edward Crowell, Sr and Shirley Murphey.
Edward enjoyed drawing and writing. He liked to write poems when he was younger.
Survivors include 2 sons: Joshua Crowell of Granite City and Jeremy Crowell of Granite City; 5 grandchildren: Kalli Crowell, Jordan Crowell, Nevaeh Crowell, Tylar Allen and Trystin Allen; 3 sisters: Shirley, Lavern and Kathy and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Edward is preceded in death by his significant other, Phyllis Cagle; a brother, Jim McMillan and a sister, Karen McGuire.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com