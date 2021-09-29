Edward B. Jacobs, 74 of Granite City passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Edward was born on July 11, 1947 in Granite City; the son of the late Edward and Helen (Mueller) Jacobs. Edward was a bricklayer for over 50 years and retired from Granite City Steel. He served as Financial Secretary and Business Manager of Local #65 and when the local was merged Ed became the first President of Local #8. He served on various boards and committees. He was president of the Illinois State Board, on the Health and Welfare Committee, International Refractory Board. In his free time Ed enjoyed his days of golfing, fishing and spending time with his friends and family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Edward is survived by and will be missed by his wife; Victoria “Vickie” (Simmons) Jacobs, whom he married on July 13, 1968; his children, Katie Peppers of Granite City, Laurie Glass of Granite City, William “Bill” Jacobs of Granite City; grandchildren, Matt Jacobs, Marissa Peppers, Mallory Glass, Brad Peppers, Meredith Glass, Jack Jacobs and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his brother Ron Jacobs and his sister, Patricia Milton.
In celebration of Edward’s life, a visitation will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Ron McGrew officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will take place on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. A celebration of his life open house will be held at the Elks Lodge on Maryville road following the burial.