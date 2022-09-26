Henson, Edna.jpg

Golconda, Illinois

Edna L. Henson, 86, of Golconda, passed away on September 23, 2022, at Alton Memorial

Rehabilitation.

She was born on January 31, 1936, in Rosebud, IL, the daughter of John Raymond & Mayme

(Krueger) Fisher.

Edna married Carl Henson on February 19, 1955, at the First Baptist Church in Granite City, IL, and

he survives.

She graduated from Pope County High School and was a member of the First Baptist Church of

Golconda, where she was very active in the quilting group. She was a preschool trainer for

Southern Baptist churches across the United States, a regular volunteer at the Baptist Children's Home and

Family Services, and volunteered with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Program.

Edna had a lifelong love of hummingbirds, was an avid gardener, and an excellent seamstress.

In addition to her husband, she is also survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Robin & Chris

Ginn of Alpharetta, GA; a son and daughter-in-law, Derek & Barb Henson of Bethalto, IL; four

grandchildren and their spouses, Zac & Britney Ginn of Brookhaven, GA, Sydney Ginn of

Alpharetta, GA, Jake & Kaelyn Henson of Wood River, IL, and Angelle Henson of Bethalto, IL; two

sisters and a brother-in-law, Opal Emmons of Sheridan, CO, Shirley & Joe Gibbs of Golconda,

IL; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Larry Fisher of Golconda, IL, and Chet & Laura Fisher of

Calhoun, IL; a brother-in-law, Wayne Henson of Bethalto, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, and two brothers, Mary Marler, Lavana

Fisher, Virginia (Ginny) Rozen, Colleen Miller, Vernon Fisher, Johnny Fisher, and a sister-in-law,

Shirley Henson.

Graveside services will be at 11 am on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens

in Bethalto, IL, with Pastor Brandon Metcalf officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Baptist Children's Home and Family Services,

949 County Road, Carmi, IL 62821.

Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.