Golconda, Illinois
Edna L. Henson, 86, of Golconda, passed away on September 23, 2022, at Alton Memorial
Rehabilitation.
She was born on January 31, 1936, in Rosebud, IL, the daughter of John Raymond & Mayme
(Krueger) Fisher.
Edna married Carl Henson on February 19, 1955, at the First Baptist Church in Granite City, IL, and
he survives.
She graduated from Pope County High School and was a member of the First Baptist Church of
Golconda, where she was very active in the quilting group. She was a preschool trainer for
Southern Baptist churches across the United States, a regular volunteer at the Baptist Children's Home and
Family Services, and volunteered with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Program.
Edna had a lifelong love of hummingbirds, was an avid gardener, and an excellent seamstress.
In addition to her husband, she is also survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Robin & Chris
Ginn of Alpharetta, GA; a son and daughter-in-law, Derek & Barb Henson of Bethalto, IL; four
grandchildren and their spouses, Zac & Britney Ginn of Brookhaven, GA, Sydney Ginn of
Alpharetta, GA, Jake & Kaelyn Henson of Wood River, IL, and Angelle Henson of Bethalto, IL; two
sisters and a brother-in-law, Opal Emmons of Sheridan, CO, Shirley & Joe Gibbs of Golconda,
IL; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Larry Fisher of Golconda, IL, and Chet & Laura Fisher of
Calhoun, IL; a brother-in-law, Wayne Henson of Bethalto, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, and two brothers, Mary Marler, Lavana
Fisher, Virginia (Ginny) Rozen, Colleen Miller, Vernon Fisher, Johnny Fisher, and a sister-in-law,
Shirley Henson.
Graveside services will be at 11 am on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens
in Bethalto, IL, with Pastor Brandon Metcalf officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Baptist Children's Home and Family Services,
949 County Road, Carmi, IL 62821.
Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be given at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.