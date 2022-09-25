Edmund “Jack” A. Perez, 85 of Rosewood Heights passed away Friday September 23, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. He was born October 5, 1936 in Alton to Victor and Edna (Yancey) Perez in Alton. He married Paula Featherstone in 1975. Jack served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was retired form Olin. Jack would often say “I am a jack of all trades but a master of none”.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Perez of Rosewood Heights; children, Anne Slaughter, James Perez, Ericka Cole and Richie Perez; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a sister, Vicky White.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard “Rick” Perez and sister, Anita Killebrew.
The family will have a memorial visitation from 5 p.m. until the time of services at 7p.m. Wednesday October 5, 2022 at River Bend Calvary Chapel in Rosewood Heights. Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association. Paynic Home for Funerals entrusted with professional services. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.