Eddie Linhart, 75, of Granite City, IL died on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born on February 23, 1947 in East Prairie, MO to Bevley and Mary (Fowler) Linhart.
Eddie married Betty Woodworth in East Prairie, MO on July 17, 1965.
Eddie was a loving and devoted pastor, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was pastor of Faith in the Word Church in Mitchell, IL. His First Love was Jesus Christ, and he loved to share the Gospel. Hundreds of people have been led to Christ because of his love and ministry. Because of him, pastors and evangelists were mentored. In his ministry he pioneered eight churches. Eddie loved deer hunting and the St. Louis Cardinals, but what he loved most of all was big family get-togethers. His second love is his wife Betty. He loved her whole heartedly and raised 5 children with her.
The loving husband and father is survived by his wife of 57 years; 4 daughters: Rhonda (Jeff) Faulkner of Mitchell, IL, Mary (John) Floyd of O’Fallon, IL, Peggy (Dave) Atchison of Granite City, IL and Sharon (Dave) Garriott of Crossville, TN; a son, Edward G. (Crissy) Linhart of Palmyra, IL; 17 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. Also surviving are 4 brothers: Charles Linhart, Earnie Linhart, Alvin Linhart and Danny Linhart and 2 sisters: Kathy Hanna and Chryl Carter.
Besides his parents, Eddie is preceded in death by a great grandson, Griffin Parker; 2 brothers: Jerry Linhart and Norvel Dean Linhart and 4 sisters: Gerlean Parker, Peggy Johnson, Anita Johnson and Edna Hendrix.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Rd in Granite City, IL with Rev. Charles Linhart officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
