E.C. Adams, 54, of Granite City, Illinois and formerly of Houston, Texas passed away at 11:19 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 in Haubstadt, Indiana. He was born September 5, 1967 in St. Louis, Missouri. E.C. worked in construction and engineering throughout the world including Egypt, Africa and South America for many years. He was employed with CUEL and TechnipFMC out of Thailand. The United States veteran proudly served his country with the Marine Corp and was a past member of the Collinsville V.F.W. He thoroughly loved his life, stood proud of his achievements, enjoyed his many journeys, was a car and motorcycle enthusiast and cherished his BMW and Porsche. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Joyce (Perigan) Mayer of Granite City; his sister, Rachel Diane Cline of Diamond, Missouri; two aunts, Rosemarie Brown of Granite City and Toby Lynn (Jeffrey) Schmidt of Staunton; two uncles, Joseph Herschel (Cheryl) Perigan of Granite City and Randall A. (Sherrie) Lisson of Granite City; special friends, Gary and Jeri Wade of Godfrey; other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Elmo Chilton Adams; his stepfather, Bill Mayer and an aunt, JoAnn Jones. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
