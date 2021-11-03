May 11, 1942 – November 1, 2021
Gary Welborn, age 79 of Springfield, Missouri passed away peacefully into the Kingdom of God surrounded by family on November 1, 2021 at his home in Springfield, Missouri. Gary was born in Madison Illinois and lived in Granite City, Illinois for 52 years. He spent the last 17 years living in Springfield, MO with his wife Becky allowing him to be closer to his grandkids and an abundance of fishing lakes to choose from.
Gary married the love of his life, Rebecca “Becky” Green on February 28, 1964 and enjoyed 57 wonderful years together. He is survived by his brother Donald & Joyce Welborn (Edwardsville, Illinois) son Jeff & Denise Welborn (Oronogo, Missouri) and daughter Wendy Welborn (Granite City, Illinois). He is the loving grandfather of four grandchildren, Johnathan & Klarissa Welborn (Fountain, Colorado), James & Megan Welborn (Springfield, Illinois), Matthew & Noelle Welborn (Birmingham, Alabama) and Katie Welborn (Edmond, Oklahoma). He was preceded in death by his mother Nellie Sharpe and father Jack Welborn.
Gary was a loving husband, father and grandfather who lived for his grandchildren, fishing and Nascar. He loved life to the fullest and never met a stranger. He had the largest heart to help anyone in need, and never stopped laughing, joking, playing and teasing with his four grandchildren.
He was a member of the Clark Avenue Church of Christ when he resided in Granite City and was a current member of the Sunset Church of Christ in Springfield, Missouri. He was a member of Masonic Lodge Triple 835 in Granite City, the Tri-City Shrine Club of Ainad Shriners and a 32nd degree Mason of the Scottish Right of the Southern Valley of Illinois.
He served in the United States Army as a Specialist from 1961 to 1963 working as an Electrician stationed at Ft. Chaffee, Arkansas. After serving in the Army, he was employed by Granite City Steel for 30 dedicated years becoming the yard master in the standard gauge railroad division before retiring. After catching all the fish he could for a year after retirement, he began a second career working for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad as a conductor for the next 17 years in the Galesburg, Illinois division and finally retiring from the Springfield, Missouri division.
In celebration of Gary’s life, a visitation will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m with a Masonic ceremony beginning 7:00 pm at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Services will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial following at Sunset Hills cemetery, Edwardsville, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Shriners Hospital or the American Kidney Foundation.
