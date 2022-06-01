Dr. Michael Dreith, 65 of Fairfield passed away at 4:06 PM, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Fairfield Memorial Hospital. Born on April 28, 1957, in Alton, IL to Lewis Dreith and Mary Etta (Hodge) Spalding, he married Carol Mayfield of Fairfield in July of 2005.
Mike was a founding stockholder in WBGZ radio in Alton, IL, and was Dean at Lewis and Clark Community College where he founded their radio program and their station, WLCA. He became the first graduate of a community college to become a community college president in Illinois when he came to Frontier Community College in 2001. He later went on to be president of Western Texas College in Snyder, TX, John A. Logan College in Carterville, IL, and provost at St. Louis Community College in Wildwood, MO. After semi retiring, he came back to Fairfield to be general manager of WFIW and WOKZ before becoming Mayor of Fairfield in May of 2021. Mike had also been a Trustee of the village of Bethalto, IL. He was a member of the Cornerstone Community Church in Fairfield and had been a Sunday School Teacher at several churches throughout his life. Mike was a lifelong lover of Bassett Hounds, the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Kansas Jayhawks.
He is survived by his wife Carol Dreith of Fairfield, sons Andrew (Alicia) Dreith of Bethalto, Douglas (Katie) Dreith of Bethalto, and Alexander (Fiancé Chloe) Dreith of Springfield, MO, stepson Ryan Medder of Eagle Pass, TX, grandchildren Carson, Camden, Wyatt, Dempsey, and Millie Lou Dreith all of Bethalto, and Lexa Parsley of Heyworth, IL, his mother Mary Etta Spalding of Bethalto, and his sister Barbara (Bill) Watson of Bethalto. He was preceded in death by his father, and stepdaughter Rachel Parsley.
Funeral services for Mike Dreith will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, June 4th at the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield, IL, with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-7 PM and Saturday from 9 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorials in his honor may be made to Frontier Community College Foundation, Cornerstone Community Church, Trimpe Middle School Athletic Department, or Guardian Angel Bassett Rescue, and will be accepted at the Funeral Home.
