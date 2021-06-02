Doyce Allen “Sal” Graham, 80, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the home of a daughter in Collinsville. He was born August 24, 1940 in Hayti, Missouri, a son of the late Talmage and Josie Pearl (Grimes) Graham. He married Margaret Josephine (Buchanan) Graham on June 18, 1960 in Caruthersville, Missouri and she survives. He retired from Nordyne Inc. in St. Louis after 38 years of dedicated service as a warehouse manager. Sal had a love of sports throughout his life. He loved his days of playing and coaching many sports. He was active with the Mitchell Athletics and various Granite City Park District community sports. He cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of over 60 years, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Vic and Beverly Graham of Granite City; two daughters and a son-in-law, Tina and Randy Brown of Collinsville and Phyllis Graham of Granite City; four grandchildren and their spouses, Lindsay and Michael Simpson, Phil and Catherine Graham, Derrick and Mallory Brown and Diona and Justin Cann; five great grandchildren, Clayton, Oliver, Lainey, Isla and Everett; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Georgia and Jerry Buchanan of Granite City and Christine and Clint Masterson of Springfield, Missouri; niece, Heather Conway; nephew, Steve Graham; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Sue Graham. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice or to Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com