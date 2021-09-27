Dorothy Patricia “Pat” Crader, 79, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City on Friday, September 24, 2021. She was born June 24, 1942 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Elvis Oliver and Eileen (Acord) Flowers. She married Leman Gary Crader on January 31, 1959 in East St. Louis and he passed away on July 20, 2013. She attended City Temple Assembly of God Church in Granite City and enjoyed dinners and visiting with her family and friends. She is survived by a son, Steve Crader of Edwardsville; five grandchildren and spouses, Ria and Aaron High, Sheena Crader, Steven Crader, Joshua and Brooke McDowell and Audrey Crader; five great grandchildren, Vyctoria Crader, Brennan Cochran, Ellie High, Barrett McDowell and Nolan McDowell; a great-great granddaughter, Nevaeh; three sisters, Carol Jean Britt of Granite City, Linda Mae Lea of Lyerly, Georgia and Virginia “Ginger” Staples of Granite City; a brother and sister-in-law, Elvis and Ellen Flowers of Granite City; aunt, Violet Rose Flowers of Ballwin, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 54 years and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Gary Wayne Crader. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City, Illinois on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
