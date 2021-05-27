Dorothy Marie Metzger, 84 of Granite City passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
Dorothy was born on August 4, 1936 in St. Louis who was a mom who dedicated herself to taking care of her family. Dorothy was known for her giving heart, the love of her family and all the special times they shared together.
Dorothy is survived by and will be missed by her sons; Larry Walker of Granite City, IL, Wendell and Deborah Walker of St. Louis, MO, William Walker of Michigan; grandchildren, Ryan Walker, Aubon R. and Elizabeth Walker, Katlyn N. and Travis Ward, Wendell Walker Jr., Jessica White, William Walker; great-grandchildren, Madison Cobian, Skylar Murphy, Josie N. Walker, Harper R. Ward, Lola McDowell and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband; Aubon R. Walker; second husband, Wesley A. Metzger; her son, Edward Walker and was the last of a family of 9 children.
In celebration of Dorothy’s life, a memorial gathering will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Chris Sedabres officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City.