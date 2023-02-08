Dorothy H. Kromraj, 92, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Granite Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. She was born August 9, 1930, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Stanley F. and Frances (Luzenski) Wielgus. She married Matthew T. Kromraj on October 20, 1951, and he survives. Dorothy had worked with the Corp of Engineers for 15 years and retired in 1995 from St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Granite City after 16 years of dedicated service as a medical records clerk. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City where she was active with the church quilters and served many years as a volunteer at Holy Family School. She enjoyed sewing, was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a son, Steven Kromraj of Glen Carbon; two daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Ken Marti of Granite City and Donna and Larry Wiegand of Granite City; eight grandchildren and spouses, Larry and Kathleen Wiegand, Gretchen and Lance Cirtchley, Andrew and Miranda Marti, Amanda Marti, Angela and Zach Suhre, Sara and Brian Delp, Victoria and Jonathan Frech and Marisa Kromraj; eleven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Stanley J. and Ann Wielgus and Edmund Wielgus. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Holy Family School, Holy Family Church or to Masses and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
