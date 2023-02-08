Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low around 40F. ESE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low around 40F. ESE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.