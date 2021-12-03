Dorothy D. Smith, 92, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:35 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Cedarhurst of Granite City. She was born February 12, 1929 in Stewart County, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Robert R. and Dollie (Wallace) Shaw. She married Thomas S. Smith on March 8, 1947 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and he passed away on January 26, 2017. She was a loving homemaker whom cherished her children and grandchildren. She was a longtime faithful member of Briarcliff Pentecostal Church in Granite City. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed her days of sewing, quilting and made many beautiful afghans. She also enjoyed gardening and had a love for reading. Dorothy lived her life always doing for others. She is survived and will be deeply missed by two daughters, Vicky Lynch of Fort Smith, Arkansas and Sheila Smith of Granite City; a son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Sondi Smith of O’Fallon, Missouri; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Smith of Granite City; six grandchildren and spouses, Todd and Shawnette Smith, Kara and Troy Fisher, Mark and Julie Dowdy, Amy and Adam Floyd, Katelyn Smith and Senior Airman Nicholas Smith; two great grandchildren, Madison Dowdy and Mackenzie Fisher; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her beloved husband of nearly 70 years and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Donald Smith and a sister, Ruby Harrison.
In celebration of her life, private services will be held and she will be laid to rest with her husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to the Activities Department of Cedarhurst of Granite City for the loving care given to our mother and grandmother. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com