Dorothy D. Gagich, 85, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 12:06 a.m. Fri. Sept. 17, 2021 at Cedarhurst of Granite City.
She was born Dec. 21, 1935 in Senath, MO to the late Burton Eugene & Lora Bella (Alphin) Dale.
Dorothy retired from International Shoe Co. and Warson Group where she served as executive secretary at both companies.
She is survived by a step-daughter: Pamela Rongey of Granite City; a step-son: Mike (Cindy) Gagich of Granite City; 3 grandchildren: Christopher Rongey of St. Louis, MO, Nathan Gagich of Minneapolis, MN and Ian Gagich of Collinsville, IL; 3 brothers: Ken Dale of Phoenix, AZ, Jimmy Dale of Phoenix, AZ and Anthony Dale of Nashville, TN; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Dusan D. Gagich; a son: Rodney Vinyard; a son-in-law: Samuel Rongey; 4 brothers: Gene, Bob, Charles and Larry Dale.
The family will hold a committal service Thurs. Sept. 23, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with Fr. Stephen Thompson officiating.
