Dorothy Ann Barrett, 76, of Granite City, IL passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 at Christian North East Hospital in St. Louis.
She was born November 7, 1945 in Coffeen, IL to the late Ila (Brown) Blankenship and Henry Lang.
She married Randy Olin Barrett March 21, 1987 in St. Louis, MO. He preceded her in death Aug. 1, 2017.
Dorothy served for many years and retired from Coordinated Youth and Human Service. She was a very generous and sociable person who loved to help others. She was a member of the Granite City Senior Social Club and loved to play bingo and do puzzles. She was a loyal active member of Hope Lutheran Church
She is survived by two daughters: Sherry (Gary) Dacus of TN and Kelly (Jeff Gorman) Chamness of Granite City; daughter-in-law: Tammy Chamness of Granite City; step sons: Randy S. (Tammy) Barrett of GA, Brian Barrett of Berkley, MO, Shannon G. Barrett of New Haven, MO and Jason O. Barrett of Granite City; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a brother: Larry (Brenda) Lang of Godfrey, IL.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Larry Chamness.
Memorial visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 5:00 p.m. Mon. June 27, 2022 at Hope Lutheran Church with Rev. Alan Beuster officiating.
Memorials may be made to Granite City Pound Pets.
