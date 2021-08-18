Dorothy A. Malear, 88, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:19 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis. She was born May 21, 1933 in Dongola, Illinois, a daughter of the late Owen and Cora (Beggs) Sitter. She married Dorris W. “Bud” Malear on April 6, 1952 in Plato Center, Illinois and he passed away on March 21, 2013. She was an avid reader and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her friends and family. She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Donna and Charles Brown of Granite City and Kimberly Malear of Dupo; six grandchildren, Danny, Crystal, Stacey, Brandon, Brooke and Sandy; ten great grandchildren; two sisters, Luella Hammack of Anna and Wanita Rutledge of Dupo; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 61 years and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Sue Malear and a grandson, Matthew McNeely. In celebration of her life, visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, August 23, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Johnny Phifer officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. You may join the funeral service on his obituary page at www.irwinchapel.com.