Dorothy A. Gorman, 91 of Alton, IL and formerly of Berkley, MO, Highland and Keysport, IL passed away on August 17, 2021 at Edwardsville Care Center.
Dorothy was born on July 8, 1931 in St. Louis, MO; the daughter of the late Robert and Annis (Brooks) Ozment Rayfield. Dorothy gave over 40 dedicated years as a teacher in the Hazelwood School District where she retired. In her free time Dorothy enjoyed her days of sewing and reading, but most of all Dorothy loved to spend time with her family. She will be remembered for the love of her family and all the special times they shared together.
Dorothy is survived by and will be missed by her daughter; Susan and Chuck Keller of Alton, IL; sons, John and Kathy Gorman of Budda, TX, Jason St. Lee; grandchildren,Jim and Angie Gorman, Charlie and Marlie Keller, Susanne Keller, Matt and Jamie Gorman; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Jane and Larry Black, Sue Ellen and Jay Disman and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Gorman, whom she married in 1951 and her brother, John Ozment.
According to Dorothy’s wishes she will be cremated and family services are at a later date.