Dorothy A. Doneff Tharp, age 76, of Madison, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at her home. Dorothy was born on April 3, 1945 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Anthony Doneff and Caroline (Mozier) Doneff.
Dorothy was a loving wife, sister, aunt a dear friend to many. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Madison, IL. Dorothy retired from J.S. Swift Printing Company after many years of dedicated service. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family and friends. Dorothy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brothers, Anthony Doneff and Jospeh Doneff.
She is survived by her devoted husband, James W. Tharp of Madison, IL; sister, Helen Sudek of Granite City, IL; extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church in Madison, IL, with the funeral mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Stephen Thompson officiating.
Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.