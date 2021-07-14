Dorothea D. Washington, age 87, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Dorothea was born on May 19, 1934 in Edwardsville, IL, a daughter of the late Herbert E. Jones and Doris Jones Gordy.
On August 26, 1956, Dorothea married William “Bill” R. Washington, the love of her life and Willie passed away on February 26, 2007. Dorothea was a faithful and dedicated member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Edwardsville, IL. She enjoyed going to church to serve the Lord and spending time with her family and friends. Dorothea loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving siblings, Ruth McMullen of CA and John Bumphus of Edwardsville, IL; extended family and many dear friends.
Dorothea requested to be cremated and to have no formal funeral services.
