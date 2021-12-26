Doris J. Masters, 87, of Granite City, IL died at 3:25 a.m. Sat. Dec. 25, 2021 at Lebanon Care Center in Lebanon, IL.
She was born Jan. 19, 1934 in Girard, IL to the late Lavena (Peffley) Elllis and Leslie Donohue.
She had been a packer for CPI and loved to play bingo.
Surviving are 4 sons: Thomas Daniel Gaines, William R. (Jill) Gaines; Curtis L. Gaines and Darryl W. (Cheryl) Gaines; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Richard, Bob & Les Donohue; and a sister: Lois Eileen Ellis.
Services are private.
