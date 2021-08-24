Doris Ann Henke, 82 of Granite City passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Alton Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
Doris was born on July 21, 1939 in Batesville, AR; the daughter of the late Robert and Nellie (Collins) Flinn. Doris was a sales clerk at Famous Barr and in her free time she enjoyed her days of researching her family ancestry and gardening. Doris was known for rescuing animals, especially dogs and was very generous donating to numerous charities. Most of all Doris loved to spend time with her family and will be remembered for all the special time they shared together.
Doris is survived by and will be missed by her husband; William “Bill” Henke Sr., whom she married on October 6, 1961; her daughters, Melissa and Stephen Hane of Granite City, Melinda Henke of Maryville, IL; son, Bill and Anne Henke Jr. of Hardin, IL; grandchildren, Andrew and Hannah Skoklo , Alex Henke, Katheryn Henke, Elizabeth Sauer, Nicholas Sauer; sister, Mary Cawly and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her brothers, Gary Flinn, Charles Flinn and Calvin Flinn.
THE VISITATION AND FUNERAL SERVICES HAVE BEEN POSTPONED.