Donna Sue Hocking, 74, of Venice, IL died on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her home.
She was born on July 30, 1946 in St. Genevieve, MO to Elmer Pearl Nash and Gladys Earnesteen (Cook) Brown.
Donna attended the New Creations Fellowship Church in Mitchell, IL. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan and was also a fan of the St. Louis Blues.
The loving grandmother and sister is survived by a grandson, Christopher Michael Hocking, Jr and his mother Amanda both of Shipman, IL; a sister, Arlene Kay (Greg) Katana of Venice, IL and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Besides her parents, Donna is preceded in death by 2 daughters: Melissa Dawn Hocking and Christina Michelle Hocking; a son, Christopher Michael Hocking, Sr; 2 brothers: Marvin Earl Nash and Charles Edward Nash and a sister, Norma June Cullum.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
