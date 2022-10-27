Donna Lynn Fox, 62, of Granite City, IL passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in her home.
She was born to the late Cletis Vernon Bates & Shirley Bell (Richardson) Devore on August 25, 1960 in St. Louis MO. Donna was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church where she was part of the Women’s Ministry. She attended prayer meetings every Wednesday and Friday and never missed Sunday dinner and a movie with her church family. When she wasn’t attending church functions, Donna loved to paint, craft, color in adult coloring books, play Yahtzee and attend Thursday morning Bingo.
Donna is survived by her daughter: Kelly Lynn Arnold of Alton, IL ; a granddaughter: Reshelle Arnold; 3 brothers: Steve (Susan) Bates of Ft. Worth, TX, Rickey (Dorothy Owsley) Bates of St. Louis, MO, Tony (Angie) Bates of Swansea, IL; 3 nieces: Erin Bates, Autumn Bates, Alisyn Bates; and 2 nephews: Taylor Bates and Sean Bates.
A memorial service will be held for Donna at Calvary Baptist Church a later date.
