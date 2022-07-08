Donna Lakin

Donna L. Lakin 56 of Granite City passed July 6, 2022 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. Missouri. She was born June 10. 1966 in England daughter of the late Donald and June (Crawford) Goodyear, She was married to the late Robbie Lakin on January 19. 1984.
Survived by daughters, Kathleen (Warren) Winkle of Granite City and Kimberly Lakin of Granite City. Also, surviving are brothers and sisters David Goodyear, DoDomie and Debra Goodyear, Jimmy and Layra Goodyear, Terry and Phil Grudorf .grandchildren Liam Winkle, Vera Winkle, Kyng Lakin and Mckenna Reynolds. In laws Ricky (Jennifer Harrison) Lakin, and Vicki (Robert) Bruhn, nieces nephews and extended family and friends,
Preceded by sister Patty, brothers Bobby, Mike, and Robert in laws Stanley and Mildred (Payne) Lakin.
Donna loved to sit in her chair watching soap operas and especially spending time with grandchildren and family,
There will be a double memorial visitation for Donna and Robbie on July 11. 2022 at 5:30 pm till service time of 7 pm at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home 2205 Pontoon Rd. Granite City.