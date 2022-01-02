Donna L. Berdick, 72, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 10:38 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Rivers Crossing of Alton. She was born March 24, 1949 in Jefferson City, Missouri, a daughter of the late William S. and Elba Lee (Busch) Cook.
She worked many years with information technology. Donna was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary in Winter Springs, Florida and was very artistic and was an avid painter. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.
She is survived by a daughter, Kelly Berdick of Bethalto; a sister, Sue Smith of San Diego, California; a brother, Bill Cook of Glen Carbon; a daughter-in-law, Mary Berdick of O’Fallon, Missouri; two grandchildren, Amanda Berdick and Brianne Berdick; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey E. Berdick. Cremation rites will be accorded and no services are to be held.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com