Donna Marie Kaminski, 67, of Pontoon Beach, IL passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her home.
She was born on October 23, 1955 in Granite City, IL to Edwin Joseph Reinhardt and Alice Marie (Droke) Reinhardt.
Donna married Michael Kaminski in Granite City, IL on August 9, 1975. He preceded her in death in 2016.
The loving mother and grandmother worked as a pre -school teacher for St. Elizabeth Catholic School in Granite City for 25 years. She was a member of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Ladies Auxiliary Club. Donna enjoyed owls, anything colored orange, gardening and baking. She was involved with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in the past. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Donna is survived by 4 sons: Michael E. Kaminski of St. Rose, Jason Kaminski of Collinsville, Ben (Jen) Kaminski of Granite City, Justin ( Rachel) Kaminski of Granite City and a daughter, Jean (John) Paglia of St. Louis, MO. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren: Landin, Frankie, Riley, Owen and Henry and 2 brothers: David (Janice) Reinhardt of Alhambra, IL and Daniel (Mary) Reinhardt of Alhambra, IL as well as many friends in the community.
Donna is preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
