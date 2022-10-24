Donna Herman

Donna Darlene Herman, nee Harper, was born on August 17, 1940, in Granite City, Illinois and was raised by stepfather Clifton Loraine Avers and mother Gladine Nevada (Stroud) Avers. She passed from this life on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at her home in Owasso, Oklahoma at the age of 82 years. Donna was raised and educated in Granite City and graduated with the Granite City High School Class of 1959. She was married on November 5,
1960, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Granite City to Kenneth Lee Herman. Donna spent most of her working life as a bus driver with Granite City Public Schools for 20 years and Madison County Transit for 15 years. She was a longtime faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Granite City. In her spare time, Donna enjoyed a variety of past times such as bowling, working puzzles, watching PGA golf, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the St. Louis Cardinals, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She leaves behind many beloved family members including:
3 Children;
Kenneth Ryan Herman and wife Lauren
Christine Cates and husband Daniel
Kay Lanfersieck
8 Grandchildren;
Erin, Harry, Maddie, Matt, Eric, Alex, Julia, and Sarah
6 Great Grandchildren;
Brody, Bradley, Abbie, Lane, Odin, and Nolan
2 Brothers;
Cliff Avers
Rich Harper
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Gladine, husband, Kenneth, and her brother, Jerry Harper.
A graveside memorial service for friends and family will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery on Friday, October 28th at 10:00 AM.