Donna L. Garcia, 72, of Wood River, Illinois passed away at 11:47 a.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. She was born January 15, 1950 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Oscar and Ruby (Bice) Pate. Donna will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Sonya and Ray Edwards of Ballwin, Missouri and Kimberly and Luke Lenhardt of Bethalto; three grandchildren, Ava Edwards, Makenna Lenhardt and Owen Edwards; bonus daughter, Taylor McDaniels; a brother and sister-in-law, William and Conna Pate of Jackson, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Linda Garcia of Cottage Hills; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Vivian Pate. In celebration of her life and in accordance to her wishes, cremation will take place and no service to be held. Memorials may be made to Evelyn’s House, 1000 N. Mason Road, Creve Coeur, Missouri 63141. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 78-year-old struck and killed in Rosewood Heights
- Former WBGZ staffer and LCCC faculty Mike Dreith passes away
- Illinois drivers enjoying Americans For Prosperity temporarily slashing gas prices
- Boyz II Men to play Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater
- Counterfeiting suspect in custody
- Attempted carjacking in Alton Monday
- Republican candidates for governor address gun laws in Illinois
- James Bertram Taylor
- Court appearance date set in fatal hit and run
- Alton Memorial Day Parade is Monday