Donna L. Garcia, 72, of Wood River, Illinois passed away at 11:47 a.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Missouri.  She was born January 15, 1950 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Oscar and Ruby (Bice) Pate.  Donna will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.  She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Sonya and Ray Edwards of Ballwin, Missouri and Kimberly and Luke Lenhardt of Bethalto; three grandchildren, Ava Edwards, Makenna Lenhardt and Owen Edwards; bonus daughter, Taylor McDaniels; a brother and sister-in-law, William and Conna Pate of Jackson, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Linda Garcia of Cottage Hills; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.  In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Vivian Pate.  In celebration of her life and in accordance to her wishes, cremation will take place and no service to be held.  Memorials may be made to Evelyn’s House, 1000 N. Mason Road, Creve Coeur, Missouri  63141.  Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements.  www.irwinchapel.com