Donna Faye Harper, 76, of Granite City died on Monday, April 5, 2021 at her home.
She was born on December 16, 1944 in Granite City, IL to Raymond and Ruby Harper.
Donna married Michael Shields in Granite City, IL.
The loving wife and mother was a member of SEIU and she enjoyed photography and cake decorating.
Donna is survived by her husband; 2 sons: John (Angela) Snyder of Boiling Springs, SC and James (Holly) Snyder of San Diego, CA; a step-daughter, Carol Snyder of Granite City, IL; 5 grandchildren: Tiffany Miner, Kailey Snyder, Hannah Snyder, Dillon Snyder and Josh Snyder; 3 great grandchildren: Ian, Garrett and Logan and a nephew, Michel Irwin of Granite City, IL.
Besides her parents, Donna is preceded in death by a brother, Charles Irwin.
A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. COVID 19 protocols will be in effect. Masks are required.
