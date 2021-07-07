Donald W. Partney Jr., 83, of Edwardsville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 10:25 am on July 6, 2021 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Town and Country, Missouri with his family at his side. He was born May 14, 1938 in Granite City, a son of the late Donald Eugene and Dorothy E. (Yankee) Partney. He married Rose (Strack) Partney on November 29, 1986.
After graduating from Granite City High School and the University of Illinois, Don was a professional engineer licensed in 4 states, active with the Illinois Boiler and Pressure Vessel Division, and a member of the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association where he had served as a Board Director, Southern Illinois Sheet Metal Local #268, served as Chairman of the Industry Fund and on the Insurance Committee. He had worked throughout the years as a mechanical engineer working for Union Starch and Refining Company in Granite City, served as a Chief Engineer with Kingsford Charcoal Company in Louisville, Kentucky, Dow Chemical in Madison and had served 19 years as President of Granite Sheet Metal Works. He later continued his career as a consulting engineer with Kuenz Heating and Sheet Metal for 25 years and consulting as the owner and operator of Granite Engineering LLC until 2020. In the 1970’s, he was an owner and partner of Thomas-Mercer Mortuary and Sedlacek-Lahey Funeral Home. Don was very active throughout the years in the Granite City area and had served as President of the Chamber of Commerce, President of the Y.M.C.A., President of Rotary, member of the Elks Lodge #1063, developer of Partney Estates and had served on the Library Board and the Port Authority Board. In addition, Don was involved with the Granite City Masonic Lodge for over 35 years and had served as a Master Councilor with the DeMolay Chapter. He was a great supporter and member of the Ainad Shriners and a member of the Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies Valley of Southern Illinois. Don was a United States veteran, who proudly served his country with the United States Coast Guard Reserves. Don was a devoted Catholic and faithfully attended Mass since 1985. In 2007 he converted to Catholicism at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edwardsville.
Don was always very competitive and enjoyed his days of bowling, fishing, golfing and playing cards and boardgames. He cherished his family and many friends, carried a strong work ethic throughout his life, and had a love for dogs. He and Rose traveled extensively throughout the globe.
In addition to his beloved wife, Rose K. Partney, of over 34 years, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Linda Partney; a daughter and son-in-law, Dorothy and Jim Curtis; six grandchildren, Jessica Partney, Norman Russell, Brent Curtis, Destiny Partney, Grant Curtis and Denton Partney; great grandchildren, Laney Brand, Griffin Brand and Xavier Jacowski; five step children and spouses, Robert and Susan Hilker Jr., Rhonda and Davey Armstrong, Robin and Christopher Hinterser, Becky and Jim Jackson and Roberta and Bryon Goeckner; fifteen step grandchildren, Benjamin, Alisabeth, Annalise and John Hilker, Ryan and Alexander Armstrong, Cori, Tyler and Connor Hinterser, Emily, Mary and Amanda Jackson and Apollonia “Polly”, Abigail and Luke Goeckner; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janet and Jack Manzo; two half sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna and Dominic Griffin and Diane and Dave Brown, plus many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and many friends. Don was extremely close to his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dean and Jane Talley, Jim and Mickey Strack, and Bob and Kathy Strack.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Darin Partney, brothers, David E. Partney and Daniel Partney, sisters-in-law, Pamela Partney and Florence Reznack, and brother-in-law, Louis Reznack.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held at his home parish, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1802 Madison Avenue in Edwardsville on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, July 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Robert Jallas as celebrant. In accordance with CDC guidelines, we respectfully ask unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, American Diabetes Association or to St. Mary’s Catholic School PTO. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com