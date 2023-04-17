Donald Wayne Mull, 72, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 10:35 p.m. Fri. Apr. 14, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, IL.
He was born Mar. 27, 1951 in Granite City to the late William Robert & Lavern R. (Perkins) Mull.
On June 5, 1971, he and the former Betty Sue Nipper were married in Granite City. She survives in Granite City.
Don had worked for Tarliss Meat Co. and then for Laclede Steel. After his 2nd retirement he then worked for Copp Trucking. Don was a funny and witty man who loved to be with his family. He loved to be outdoors fishing and hunting.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter: Tina (Brian) Tieman of Granite City and Anthony W. Mull of Greenville, IL; 5 grandchildren: Ciara (Nick) Zambino, Daisy Sue Tieman, Shayne Tieman, Charlotte Mull and Tony Mull; and a brother: Dan (Tammy) Mull of Granite City.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Robert and Michael Mull.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at Noon Fri. Apr. 21, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
Memorials may be made to OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center.
