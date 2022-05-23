Donald M. Schutzenhofer, 85, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:40 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born November 6, 1936 in East St. Louis, Illinois, a son of the late Joseph F. and Anna Mae (Williams) Schutzenhofer. He retired in 1992 from the Granite City School District #9 after many years of dedicated service as a custodian. He had also owned and operated D&B Employment Agency in Granite City and had worked at American Steel for several years. He proudly served his country with the United States Army Reserves. He loved visiting the Casino Queen and enjoyed gambling and playing the slot machines. He also enjoyed playing cards, especially Spades, cooking and looked forward to the trips to the lake to visit with his brother. He always had a joke to tell to everyone he was in contact with. He cherished his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by a son, Christopher Schutzenhofer of Granite City; four daughters and sons-in-law, Carla and Richard Gillespie of Alton, Carie and Jim Evans of Bethalto, Candi and Jim Parker of Granite City and Cathi and Tim Strazinsky of Edwardsville; fifteen grandchildren, Ryan, Katie, Nick, Mary, Ricky, DJ, Alex, Brendan, Hunter, Drake, Reid, Taylor, Madison, Mitch and Logan; several great grandchildren; a sister, Norma Graves of Bradenton, Florida; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron Schutzenhofer and a brother and sister-in-law, Joey and Mary Schutzenhofer. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
