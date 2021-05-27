Donald Lee Farrell Jr., 55, of Madison, IL, passed away unexpectedly at 5:40 a.m. Tues. May 25, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center ER in Granite City, IL.
He was born Aug. 12, 1965 in Granite City to Donald Lee & Bette Faye (Schleeter) Farrell Sr.
On Sept. 16, 2000, he and Carolyn S. Ellis were married in Granite City. She survives in Madison.
Don has worked for Lanter/OHL/Geodis as a lead warehouseman. He loved riding Harley’s and had been a member of the Eagles motorcycle club. He also loved to hunt and fish.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by a son: Robert “Bobby” W. Stokes Jr. of Granite City; a sister: Deborah (Jim) Jones of Worden, IL and their children: Corbin and Conner; aunts: Sharon Olivia Metzger of Cape Girardeau, MO, Joan (Jim) Niggli of Highland, IL, Arletta Clarke of Highland, IL and Donna (Bob) Peck of St. Peters, MO; many cousins; his beloved dog: Levi; dear friends: Larry Travis and John & Barb Edwards; and his Eagles motorcycle brothers.
He was preceded in death by his brother: Charles Ben Farrell; his uncle: Champ Bill Farrell; and grandparents: Don & Emma Schleeter, Champ Bell Farrell and Wilma Maxine Smith.
Visitation will be Sat. May 29, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at 2:00 p.m. at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Assoc., Toys for Tots or Phoenix Crisis Center.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.