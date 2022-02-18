Donald Keith Rea, 65, of Granite City, IL, passed away Thurs. Feb. 17, 2022 at his home.
He was born Dec. 6, 1957 in East St. Louis, IL to Donald Curtis Rea of Tunnel Hill, IL and the late Barbara J. (Crouch) Rea.
Don was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
In addition to his father, he is survived by a son: Jason (Jami) Rea; a grandson: Jason K. Rea Jr.; and a sister: Denise (Kevin) McCleary.
Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Rea.
Services are private.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.