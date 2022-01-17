Donald R. Hartline, 72, of Granite City, IL, formally of Sullivan, KY, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Christian Hospital NE in St. Louis, MO.
He was born on February 5, 1949 in Grand Tower, IL to Ray and Ruth (Worthen) Hartline.
The U.S. Army veteran served in the Vietnam War and he enjoyed hunting, being in the outdoors and dogs as he was a dog breeder for a time.
Donald is survived by 3 daughters, Dawn Michelle (Jeffrey) Russell of KY, Angela Stone of KY and Denise Morris of KY; 2 sons: Billy Stone of KY and Randall Riggleman of KY and 14 grandchildren: Briar, Billy, Mertz II, Shane, Casey, Sabien, Keaghan, Mason, Kaden, Jaylon, Shylah, A.J., Ryan and Jordan. Also surviving are a brother, Carroll (Sharon) Hartline of Granite City and 4 sisters: Katherine (Jerry) Cox of Alton, Mildred Barnett of Grand Tower, IL, Mary Cox of Granite City and Gertie (Bill) Stover of Jefferson City, MO.
Besides his parents, Donald is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy and 2 sisters: Ruth Fuller and Irene Nimmo.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com
Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO will be at a later date.