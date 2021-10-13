Donald Eugene Farris Sr., 59, of Collinsville, IL, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Mon. Oct. 11, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
He was born Mar. 26, 1962 in Belleville, IL to Charles Farris of Collinsville, IL and the late Orpha Ann (Bigham) Farris.
Don was a Christian man and loved to fish, camp, being outdoors and having a good time with his grandchildren. He was the former owner of Don’s Tree Service for many years.
In addition to his father, he is survived by a daughter: Amanda (Aaron) Wells; a son: Donald (Tiffany) Farris Jr.; 6 grandchildren: Kaitlynn, Arianna, Christian, Savannah, Kaydence and Cameron; a great-grandchild: Jiovanni; a brother: Bobby; and 6 sisters: Charlene, Tammy, Cindy, Celia (Jerry), Linda and Shirley.
Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his former wife: Sheri; a son: Shane; and a sister: Brenda.