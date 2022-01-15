obit stock

Donald E. James Jr. 58, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:11 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.  He was born October 29, 1963 in Granite City, a son of the late Donald E. James Sr. and Eleanor (Wilkinson) James.  He was a skilled mechanic and worked for Gateway Trailer Repair and Central State Thermal King for many years.  Donald was an outdoorsman, loved fishing, hunting and four wheeling.  He was always working on something or fixing his toys.  He is survived by a son, Donald E. (Michelle Wilson) James III of Granite City; a daughter, Jessica (Glen) Wilson of Granite City; four grandchildren, Donald E. James IV, Brenden James, Glen Wilson III and Monte Wilson; a brother, Danny James of Florida; a sister, Nancy Howie of Florida; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.  In celebration of his life, a gathering will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.  Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and may be accepted at the funeral home.  www.irwinchapel.com