Donald E. Cook, 78, of Collinsville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:52 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at his home. He was born September 22, 1942 in Sycamore, Illinois, a son of the late Rollie and Eleanor (Zimmer) Cook. He married Earline May (Joyce) Cook on November 11, 1960 in Granite City and she passed away on December 20, 2008. He later married Barbara (Allan) Cook on January 26, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Collinsville and she survives. He retired as a brakeman after 20 years of dedicated service with the Railroad and had worked with Norfolk & Western. He had also owned and operated Bears Carpet Care. Donald was always giving and helping others and enjoyed his years of volunteering with Catholic Charities and the Good Samaritan House in Granite City and the Queen of Peace Center in St. Louis. He was an antique car enthusiast, enjoyed rehabbing his home, was a talented woodworker and loved his days of camping and fishing. He cherished his granddaughter and great grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a daughter, Sheryl Cook of Edwardsville; a granddaughter, Jessica Donaldson of Edwardsville; two grandchildren, Jada and Kaydon Donaldson; two sisters, Jo Marie Boyd of Edwardsville and Nancy Cook of Edwardsville; special friend, Paul Cann of Alhambra; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. with Reverend Dale Skeesick officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com