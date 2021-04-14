Donald “Don” Lynn Dermott, age 56, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL. Don was born on April 23, 1964 in East St. Louis, IL, a son of the late Orlo Dermott and Mary Sue (Riddle) Dermott.
On December 4, 2009, Don married Cynthia Cripps, the love of his life in Granite City, IL. Don retired from the grounds maintenance department at Gateway International Raceway in Madison, IL, after many years of dedicated service. He enjoyed being outdoors boating and swimming. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends, whom he loved dearly. Don especially loved the time he spent with his precious granddaughter. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and a friend to many. Don will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Dermott.
Don is survived by his devoted wife, Cynthia Dermott of Granite City, IL; loving daughter and son-in-law, Hannah and Mark Piechoinski of Granite, IL; dear brother, Richard Dermott of Granite City, IL; proud grandpa to Madyson Piechoinski; many nieces, nephews, extended family and wonderful friends.
Private visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, a private funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral chapel with Pastor Mike Rayson officiating.
Memorial donations may be given to Pound Pets or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
