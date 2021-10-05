Donald “Don” L. Luddeke, age 85 of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Don was born on January 16, 1936 in Alton, IL, a son of the late Donald O. Luddeke and Georgia (Metzger) Luddeke.
Don was a United States Navy Veteran who proudly served his country with honor. On June 24, 1985, Don married Karen Frazar at St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City, IL. Don retired as a 6th grade teacher from Granite City School District after many years of dedicated service. He enjoyed collecting antiques and sports memorabilia. Don was also a former St. Louis Browns Baseball fan and currently a St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. Don loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his devoted wife of thirty-six years, Karen Luddeke of Granite City, IL; loving children, Dana (Bob) Carroll of Belleville, IL, Ford (Patricia) Frazar of Wood River, IL, Daniel (Farida) Luddeke of Freeburg, IL, Karrie (Don) Frazar -King of Granite City, IL and Dean Luddeke of Belleville, IL; proud grandfather to Alexander Frazar, Karley Swarts, Vena Luddeke and Vanessa Luddeke; extended family and many dear friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral chapel.
Private family interment will be held at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City, IL.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.