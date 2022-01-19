Donald C. Chatham, 71, passed away at 4:54 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born Aug. 26, 1950 in Granite City, he was a son of Arthur Eugene Chatham and Mabel Ann (Linkeman) Chatham.
A proud graduate of Roxana High School, Don owned his own business as a playground installer and retired in 2019. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, serving as a door gunner on a “Huey” helicopter. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. He loved to travel and experience outdoor adventures, taking yearly vacations. An avid golfer, he played in several senior scramble tournaments. He enjoyed attending his grandkids’ sporting events as well as watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Pittsburgh Steelers football.
Survivors include his daughters, Megan (Joseph) Overman of Chesterfield, MO and Alisha (David) Fulcher of Wood River; five grandchildren, Gabriel (Ashley) Overman, Noah Overman, Isabella Overman, Gracie Byron and Colton Fulcher; two great grandchildren, Grace and Emmett Overman; a sister, Cindy (Gary) Heath of Granite City; two brothers, Larry (Jerri) Richardson of Edwardsville and Glen Chatham of Bethalto; and numerous cousins and extended family, including a special niece Rochelle Chatham.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 20 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 4 p.m. until services begin at 7 p.m.
A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21 for a 10 a.m. committal service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, with full military honors.
