Donald Batson, 67, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 at St. Anthony's Health Care Center
He was born on March 5, 1955 in Granite City, IL the son of Paul and Beatrice (McCracken) Batson.
Donald is survived by six siblings and their spouses, Virginia Hozian, Paul and Debi Batson, Marie and Leonard Townsend, Margaret Edwards, Shirley and Ronnie Miller, and Daniel Batson; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, David and Forest; and a sister Juanita Thompson.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 11, 2022 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes, Alton, Illinois.
Burial will take place in the Sunset Hill Cemetery.
