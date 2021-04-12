Dolores Jean Milton, age 90, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Dolores was born on November 8, 1930 in St. James, MO, a daughter of the late Frank Davis and Emma (Burke) Davis.
On November 7, 1952, Dolores Burke married Odell Milton, the love of her life at First United Presbyterian Church in Granite City, IL, and Odell passed away on June 11, 1982. Dolores was a faithful member of First United Presbyterian Church in Granite City, IL. She enjoyed gardening, solving crossword puzzles and was an avid coin collector. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly. Dolores was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dolores was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Davis.
She is survived by her loving children, Alan (Cynthia) Milton of Grafton, IL, David (Marianne) Milton of Granite City, IL and Paul (Lisa) Milton of Moro, IL; proud grandmother to Michele (Michael) Kupke, Melissa Milton, Jennifer (Drew) Rose, Jacqueline (Jake) Forys, Michael (Emily) Milton and Bradley Milton; proud-great-grandmother to five great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.
Private visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of her life, a private funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, with Pastor Jennifer Warren-Hauser officiating.
Dolores will be laid to rest next to Odell at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.