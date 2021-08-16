Dolores J. (Prusak) Perkins, 89, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:11 a.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at her home. She was born August 6, 1932 in Madison, a daughter of the late Stephen and Josephine (Kowalinski) Prusak. She married Jack Ray Perkins on May 16, 1953 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City and he passed away on June 18, 2019. Dolores was a devout Christian and especially loved the Psalms. She had several prayer groups that would routinely meet and petition the Lord on behalf of the lose and hurting. As a member of Holy Family Catholic church, she served as a Eucharistic minister. In her life Dolores was known as a “word” woman. By that I mean everyone who knew her has at one time or another been corrected by her for grammar, syntax, or pronunciation. (LOL) She was the Queen of scrabble, and various types of word games and puzzles. Her field of expertise came from years of work as a proofreader/writer and employee of Reportype, Cliff Kelley, and PGAV. She was passionate about writing in her life and if you were the recipient of one of her artistic, creative cards, you were blessed. No matter what special occasion it was, your mailbox received a card or letter of her love and support. She will be greatly missed by many now, but reunited with all believers some day. We love you mom, grandma, and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 66 years and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Perkins; a son, Joey Perkins; a brother, Dwight Prusak and her sister, Priscilla (Prusak) Harley. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Linda (Jalinsky) Perkins and Jeff and Lisa (Maas) Perkins; six grandchildren, Zach, Luke, Mark, Christopher, Rachael and Dylan; four great grandchildren, Weston, Maisy, Jack and Cyrus; other extended family and friends. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Father Steve Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com