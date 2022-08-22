Doit Eugene Perrigan, 81, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 8:08 a.m. Sun. Aug. 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family while under hospice care.
He was born July 16, 1941 in Dickinson, VA to the late Jesse & Beulah (Phillips) Perrigan.
On Aug. 3, 1963, he and Sarah L. Todd were married in Arnold, MO. She survives.
Doit had served with the Merchant Marines. For the last 30 plus years he co-owned and operated Doit’s Village Inn in Pontoon Beach, IL with his wife. He loved spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 children: John Todd Perrigan of Cicero, IN, Angela Theresa Perrigan of Pontoon Beach and Beth Marie (Richard) Rehmus of Granite City; 3 grandchildren: Ashley, Shawn and Katelyn; 2 great-grandchildren: Grayson and Kohen; a sister: Geneva Dotson of VA; and a brother: Martin Perrigan also of VA.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Bea Harmon; and 2 brothers: Jess and Mitchell Perrigan.
The family will hold a celebration of Doit’s life at a later date at Doit’s Village Inn.
