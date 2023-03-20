On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Dixie A Stephens, loving wife and mother of 5 children passed away at the age of 91. Dixie was born April 13, 1931, in Granite City IL to James “Bus” and Reba (Smith) Grove.
Dixie married Thomas D Stephens on June 1, 1951. She was a devoted school bus driver who drove for over 40 years with the bus companies that served the Granite City School District. Dixie loved working in her flower gardens. She had a creative mind continuously crafting and creating, always sharing what she made. Dixie was generous to a fault, willing to help anyone in need.
She is proceeded in death by her loving husband of 52 years Thomas D Stephens, their infant son, her parents Bus and Reba, siblings Majorie and Harold Ruetebuch, Tom and Maryann Grove, Carol (George) Grove and Willa Mae (Pud) Mueller, daughter-in-law Claudia Stephens. Dixie is survived by four children, Thomas Craig Stephens, Jamie (David) Morris, Amy (Scott) Paterson, and Stacy (Phillip Jr) Rongey. She has 9 grandchildren, 11 greatgrandchildren. She is also survived by her brother George Grove, brother-in-law, Richard Mueller and several devoted nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Stephens will have a private graveside service at Jefferson Barracks so she can be with her beloved husband. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Alzheimer’s Association are preferred.
Arrangements by Thomas Saksa Funeral Home