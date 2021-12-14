Dianne M. Baker, age 83, of Troy, IL, formerly of Mitchell, IL, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Aspen Creek Assisted Living in Troy, IL. Dianne was born on June 8, 1938 in State Park Place, IL, a daughter of the late Frank Sellers and Stella (Konieczny) Sellers.
On October 21, 1967, Dianne Sellers married James “Jim” Baker, the love of her life and Jim passed away on February 13, 2002. Dianne was a faithful member of Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City, IL. She retired as a clerk from Chouteau Township after many years of dedicated service. Dianne was the past president and past vice president of PTA at Mitchell School District. She was also a Girl Scout leader for ten years. Dianne was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a friend to many. She never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. She loved Cardinal Baseball and eating ice cream and frozen custard. Her favorite was Bobby’s Frozen Custard in Maryville, IL. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Dianne loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dianne was preceded in death by a brother, Leon Sellers.
She is survived by her loving children, Liane (Mark) Hergenrother of Pleasant Plains, IL, Laura Baker of St. Charles, MO and Jamie Baker of Mitchell, IL; dear siblings Barbara (Dennis) Trester of Gerald, MO and Frank (Joann Lamew) Sellers of St. Clair, MO; and granddaughters Jillian and Sydney Hergenrother of Pleasant Plains, IL; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL.
In celebration of her life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL, with Pastor Susan Harrison and Dianne's cousin, Father Stan Konieczny officiating. Dianne will be laid to rest next to Jim at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City, IL or Leaps of Love in Highland, IL. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
To protect Dianne’s medically compromised loved ones, the family requests that all who would like to attend be vaccinated and wear masks.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.