Diane Collins

Diane “Ann” Louise Collins, age 67, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side. Ann was born on December 18, 1954 in East St. Louis, IL, a daughter of the late Jerry and Cora (Boyd) Saddler.
On October 30, 1992, Ann married Lemond “Lee” Clarence Collins Sr., in Madison County, IL and Lee passed away on May 13, 2020. Ann was a loving mom, sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and a dear friend. She never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Ann enjoyed reading a good book, fishing on a beautiful day, solving crossword puzzles and smoking some good marijuana. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Ann loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ann was preceded in death by a daughter, Bobbie Coleman; two brothers, Robert Saddler and Leslie Sadler; and by a sister, Cindy Saddler.
She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews, Sunnie Saddler, Tay (Joseph Timko) Young, Spud Saddler and Cookie Saddler all of Granite City, IL; loving son, Lemond Collins Jr. of Collinsville, IL; proud grandmother to Derrick, Martisha, Novalee, Yasmin, Diane, Robert, Jasha, Caleb, Nikki, Kenny, Akasha, Zoey, Naomi and Brandon; dear siblings, Jerry Saddler Jr., Terrence (Lakeli) Saddler, Deangelo Saddler, Mark Saddler and Larry Saddler; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, with the memorial service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
