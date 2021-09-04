Diana Sharon Goodman, 77, of Pontoon Beach, IL, passed away at 9:35 a.m. Fri. Sept. 3, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
She was born Apr. 11, 1944 in Corning, AR to the late George “Buck” William Clarence & Gladys Irene (Shelton) Allen.
On Aug. 12, 1961, she and Kurt Stanley Goodman were married in Poplar Bluff, MO. He survives in Pontoon Beach.
Diana had worked at Leroy’s Grocer for many years. She was a longtime member of the Long Lake Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 3 children: Donnetta (Tim) Cardwell of Pontoon Beach, Vincent (Tina) Goodman of Pontoon Beach and Laura (Kenny) Kirkover of Troy, IL; 8 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a sister: Janetta Moore of Bolivar, MO.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Hubert Allen.
Cremation arrangements