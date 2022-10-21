Diana Crader

Diana Lynn Crader, 71, passed away 7:30 pm, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 during surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Diana was originally diagnosed with colon cancer when she was 29 years old. She had multiple recurrences that she had to fight over the years including this last bout. Diana fought cancer with every fiber of her being til the very end. She loved the ocean, her family and friends.
Born November 15, 1950 in Alton, she was the daughter of Earl and Grace (Grisham) Stilley.
She had worked in the scheduling office at Alton Memorial Hospital for 30 years before retiring in 2017.
Surviving are two sons, Sean (Meagan) Crader of Staunton, Patrick (Nikki) Crader of Granite City; daughter, Kelli Rae-Crader of Granite City; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother, John Stilley of Lubbock, TX; and sister, Earlene Jefferson of Atlanta, GA.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Morris Stilley; and two sisters, Delores Ringuette and Virginia Baker.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 12-2 pm, Saturday, October 22 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Interment will be i Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.